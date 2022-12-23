It was a good fifth week for Drishyam 2 as collections stayed above the 75 lakhs mark right till Thursday. There was a huge wave of Avatar: Way of Water due to which collections were impacted for sure. As a result of that the numbers did go below the 1 crore mark for the first time in this week. While absence of any competition would have resulted in lesser numbers too since more or less the audience has been exhausted, at least 75 lakhs came on each of the days. However, competition from Hollywood resulted in audience attention to be diverted.

The film has collected 224.68 crore so far and the next target is 225 crores. It has to be seen whether that becomes possible today itself or it would go to tomorrow. While there is Avatar: Way of Water on one side, Cirkus too has arrived from the other end and that has resulted in the screens and shows for Drishyam 2 been quite reduced. There is Christmas holiday too but then that’s falling on Sunday so there isn’t much of an advantage.

All said and done, the blockbuster success of Drishyam 2 has resulted in the film becoming a huge brand and with Drishyam 3 set for a possible release in 2024, one can expect a blockbuster opening for it once it eventually arrives.

