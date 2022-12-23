James Cameron’s ambitious science fiction film Avatar: The Ways of Water, which is the sequel to the 2009 film Avatar, opened to a tremendous opening last Friday making it the second-biggest Hollywood opener of all time in India. The highly anticipated sequel is having a phenomenal run for the past seven days.

Avatar 2 in less than three days managed to cross the 100 crore mark and it has collected 177 crore so far. The film traces the life of the Sully family comprising Jake, Neytiri, and their kids. Steven Lang’s Quaritch and his tribe attack them and how Sully’s retort forms the story. The sequel is more centred around interpersonal relationships and is about protecting families.

Avatar: The Way of Water has been released in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam across 4,000 theaters in India. Let’s take a look at the advance booking report for the second weekend.

Mumbai

As the second weekend is approaching, Mumbaikars are showing eagerness on Avatar 2 shows. Nearly 40% occupancy is witnessed among theatres so far and shows are fast filling.

Delhi

Delhites, on the other hand, showed a little drop in advance bookings. Almost 35% of shows are already booked and it seems more audience will flock to theatres during the weekend.

Pune

Despite having a good amount of shows in Pune, the advance booking for Avatar: The Way of Water is a bit dull. As of now, 30% of the shows are booked, let’s hope it improves by the second half of the day.

Hyderabad

Much like the first weekend, the city has shown tremendous response to Avatar 2 shows on the second weekend. Nearly 60% of the show are already booked, and some of them are on the brink of becoming housefull now.

Bengaluru

Almost 45% of Avatar: The Way of Water shows are booked. Many shows are fast filling.

Chennai

Generally, Chennai shows an amazing response to South films. However, advance booking for the Hollywood flick Avatar 2 is now at an all-time high. Nearly 75 % of the shows are already booked and some are fast filling.

Ahmedabad

There aren’t many shows available of Avatar: The Way of Water but almost 20% of the shows are pre-booked. It seems on-spot bookings will rise on the weekend.

Kochi

Almost 55% of the Avatar 2 shows are booked. The city has shown a tremendous response to James Cameron’s Sci-fi drama.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

