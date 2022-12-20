Avatar: The Way Of Way has become a raging success at the box office and the numbers are speaking for themselves. After its release on December 16, the film crossed Rs 1500 crore worldwide. While the film has been taking the ticket windows by storm since its release, it saw a drop of almost 50% on its first Monday. As Avatar continues to drag more and more audiences to the theatres, it has already been mired in controversy.

After South theatre owners refused to screen the films in the region, American native called for its boycott. Yes, you heard that right! The group of social media users have alleged the director of showing Native American and Indigenous cultural appropriation.

Twitteratis have accused Avatar: The Way Of Water director James Cameron of “appropriating the cultures and histories of various Indigenous cultures for the benefit of making a film that features a largely white cast.” A Twitter thread had written about the same in detail while putting out a lot of points together.

Sharing the pointers, the Tweet read, “Do NOT watch Avatar: The Way of Water Join Natives & other Indigenous groups around the world in boycotting this horrible & racist film. Our cultures were appropriated in a harmful manner to satisfy some man’s savior complex. No more Blueface! Lakota people are powerful!” She wrote, “Also if there is a list of Black, Pasifika, and Indígena Sci fi movies and books by Black, Pasifika, and Indígena creators and authors, please tag or DM me. I’ll gladly repost with credit.”

Do NOT watch Avatar: The Way of Water Join Natives & other Indigenous groups around the world in boycotting this horrible & racist film. Our cultures were appropriated in a harmful manner to satisfy some 🏳 man's savior complex.

No more Blueface!

Lakota people are powerful! pic.twitter.com/NmHVU565u3 — 🌽Asdzáá Tłʼéé honaaʼéí🌽(She/Her)🌽 (@asdza_tlehonaei) December 18, 2022

Native American attorney Brett Chapman, tweeted about the same and wrote, “Avatar was a White savior story at its core and James Cameron said the Lakota should have “fought harder” with the foresight that their descendants would all be suicidal. I won’t be seeing the new one. It does nothing for Native Americans but suck oxygen for itself at our expense.”

Avatar was a White savior story at its core and James Cameron said the Lakota should have “fought harder” with the foresight that their descendants would all be suicidal. I won’t be seeing the new one. It does nothing for Native Americans but suck oxygen for itself at our expense https://t.co/A1Lp5rw66f — Brett Chapman (@brettachapman) December 17, 2022

“Since the Avatar film series is thick on the “White man’s colonialism gone bad” motif, modern moviegoers presumably will see the space savage and think “yeah, the Native Americans were like that, but the White man did it to himself” as if our ancestors were inherently savages,” he wrote in another tweet.

Since the Avatar film series is thick on the “White man’s colonialism gone bad” motif, modern moviegoers presumably will see the space savage and think “yeah, the Native Americans were like that, but the White man did it to himself” as if our ancestors were inherently savages — Brett Chapman (@brettachapman) December 17, 2022

What are your thoughts on film being called for a boycott due to racism? Do let us know. Meanwhile, Stay tuned to Koimoi!

