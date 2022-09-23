Post RRR's Rejection At The Oscars By FFI, SS Rajamouli Gets Roped In By American Talent Agency CAA! A Global Blockbuster Loading?

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli became a household name after his magnum opus Baahubali series became a massive blockbuster at the box office giving rise to pan-India films. The film opened the floodgates of south films finding success at the ticket windows across the country.

The filmmaker’s this year release RRR further increased his popularity that transcended Hollywood. Ram Charan and NTR Jr starrer grossed over Rs 1000 crore worldwide during its theatrical run and was massively celebrated for its breathtaking action set pieces and visual effects.

SS Rajamouli received praises not only from the country but from western filmmakers as well after being released on Netflix. The film even joined the Oscar race but the Gujarati film Chhello Show was sent in the category. Many fans were heartbroken after RRR was snubbed as India’s Oscar entry.

RRR‘s US distributor Variance Films requested the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to consider the film ‘in all categories. Days after the reports surfaced, the latest report reveals that the filmmaker has been signed by American talent agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA). As per Deadline, the Eaga director has now been signed by CAA, which is being touted as a major coup for the agency considering the high demand for the filmmaker in the west.

RRR is the only non-English-language film to trend globally on the popular streaming platform Netflix for 10 consecutive weeks.

Previously, Don’t Look Up director Adam McKay opened up on SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus not making the cut for India’s official Oscar entry. In a tweet on Thursday, the filmmaker pledged support to RRR to get it nominated in the Best Pictures category at the Academy Awards.

McKay tweeted, “This is a travesty. But let’s make sure it gets a best picture nom. Can we do a screening at the Rose Bowl? (How amazing would that be?) #RRR.”

