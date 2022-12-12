Taapsee Pannu is one Bollywood actress who is known for portraying hard-hitting roles as well as speaking her mind on all things that matter. The actress is currently in the midst of her recent digital horror thriller film Blurr. During one interview for the same, Ms Pannu opened up about a very important topic – being typecast in the industry.

During a recent conversation with an entertainment publication, Taapsee was asked if she fears being labelled or typecast given that her recent films – Badla, Game Over, Haseen Dillruba, Loop Lapeta, Dobaara and Blurr all fall into the thrillers and murder mysteries genres. Read on to know her reply.

While interacting with Hindustan Times, Taapsee Pannu was asked if she’s somewhat getting ‘too comfortable’ doing thrillers and murder mysteries genre films. Answering this – and if she fears being typecast, the ‘Pink’ actress said, “No. I think my personal ego is way insignificant in front of a good script. I can’t keep satisfying my personal ego of being called the ‘best’ actor in the industry, or the ‘highest paid’ actor in the industry, or the ‘most variety-offering’ actor in the industry. All this is too secondary.”

Taapsee Pannu continued, “If I get a good script, I want to do it. It doesn’t matter what genre it is. If I’m an audience to a particular genre, or a kind of story, I’ll do it without worrying about what slot it will put me into. I just want to be associated with good work. It doesn’t matter to me what slotting is happening. And even if it’s happening in a way that, ‘she does this genre well’, or ‘she does this a lot in a film.’”

She continued, “I think for any actor to have a certain image is not very obvious in the film industry, because so many people come and go. So, if you have a strong recall value of me as an actor for doing certain kinds of roles, I still look at it in the positive light.”

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu had several releases in 2022 including Looop Lapeta, Shabaash Mithu, Dobaaraa, Tadka, Blurr and the Telugu film Mishan Impossible. Her upcoming next include Tamil films Jana Gana Mana and Alien as well as Hindi films Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? and Dunki with Shah Rukh Khan.

