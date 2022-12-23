Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office Day 7 (Early Trends): The film, which is the sequel to the 2009 film Avatar, has been ringing the cash registers ever since it was released last Friday. Avatar 2 is one of the much-awaited films of the year and had created a lot of buzz on social media.

James Cameron’s science fiction drama opened at 40.50 crores at the box office making it the second-biggest Hollywood opener of all time in India. Within less than three days, the film crossed the 100-crore mark and is now all set to cross the 200-crore mark as well.

It is also worth pointing out that Avatar: The Way of Water could well have been the second 200 crores grosser in one week. However, Monday’s drop of over 50% seemingly disrupted the plans. Nevertheless, the film had a good hold from Tuesday till Thursday.

As per early trends coming in, James Cameron’s Avatar 2 earned 11.50-13.50 Crores on Friday and it finally crosses the 200 crore mark in an eight-day theatrical run at the box office. Now the film is all set to break further box office records. Even after Bollywood releases like Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus, the film’s collection seems unfettered.

As Avatar: The Way of Water continues to play in theaters around the world, it has clearly made a major impact on the film industry. Its impressive box office numbers and widespread acclaim are a testament to the visually stunning and immersive cinematic experience, James Cameron had promised.

James Cameron‘s film stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and Kate Winslet. The film follows Jake Sully and Neytiri as they take on an ancient threat that forces them to fight against humans.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

