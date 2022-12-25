James Cameron’s Avatar 2 is just nailing the Indian box office. Currently running in the second week, the film is enjoying a dream run and it won’t stop until Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan arrives. At the moment, it is beating Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus by being the first choice of movie lovers. Let’s see how it fared on the second Sunday i.e. day 10!

Back in 2009, Avatar had a superb run in India and crossed 100 crores. As the sequel has come after 12 long years, expectations have been sky-high. Till now, the James Cameron directorial justified every bit of buzz and crossed the 200 crore mark in the first 8 days. Now, going by the signs on the second Sunday, the film is heading towards the 300 crore club!

As per early trends flowing in for day 10, Avatar 2 is closing its business in the range of 24-26 crores at the box office. This is insane stuff as numbers have once again jumped from yesterday 21 crores*. The overall grand Indian total now stands at 248-250 crores. The film is on its way to becoming the second 300 crore earner for Hollywood in India, after Avengers: Endgame.

Meanwhile, Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington, who have reprised their roles in James Cameron’s Avatar 2, recently spoke about the pressures they faced while shooting the film.

Zoe said, “I think the pressure that I felt was the new training we sort of required for the sequel which is to perform underwater that was something we had never done in the first movie but we knew that Jam (James Cameron) was always going to meddle with capturing water at some point and incorporating in the whole journey of Avatar.” On the other hand, Sam was chilled out as he said, “I am up for anything,” while talking to IANS.

