So far, Drishyam 2 has collected a little over 225 crores at the box office. Now Avatar: The Way of Water has caught up with it and that too in just 9 days, what with its overall collections standing at 224 crores*. This is brilliant indeed and from today it would surpass its Bollywood counterpart by leaps and bounds and top it up by 75 crores at least, if not 100 crores.

The film is the number one choice of audiences by leaps and bounds and that reflected in how it has gone past the 20 crores mark again on its second Saturday, and that too when Cirkus is playing as well. The fact that there is capacity can well be seen from the fact that while Cirkus has just not grown from Friday to Saturday, Avatar 2 has jumped from 13 crores that it had collected on the previous day. This shows that the holiday season has definitely started showing its value and it’s a matter of that one film to gain advantage from that and benefit immensely.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Today, the film will go past the 250 crores and then the journey towards the 300 Crore Club would be a cakewalk. It’s now a given that a lifetime of 325 crores is coming though it could well hit even 350 crores mark by the time Pathaan arrives.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Cirkus Box Office Day 3 Advance Booking: It’s A Game Over For Rohit Shetty’s Comedy Of Errors As Sunday Stays Flat!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News