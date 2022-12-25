Cirkus Box Office Day 3 Morning Occupancy: Ranveer Singh led comedy of errors was expected to create a dhamaka at the box office. More so because it was his second collaboration with Rohit Shetty and we all saw the crazy response that Simmba received at the ticket windows. Unfortunately, that is far from the case as the film witnessed really disappointing first two days. As for today, looks like Christmas has bought in slight cheer. Scroll below for details!

There seem to be several factors that led to this failed attempt by Rohit Shetty. To begin with, the initial songs did not receive the best response. There wasn’t any song that struck the chords as Aankh Maarey did during Simmba. Deepika Padukone in Current Laga Re was indeed a plus point but again, it isn’t something that viewers have been listening on loop so far. The storyline is also something that received a mixed response. Avatar: The Way Of Water is the biggest contribution towards the possible failure of this comedy drama.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coming back to the box office, Cirkus has made dismal collection in the first two days. That remains way below expectations as the total is the kind of number that one expects to be opening numbers for a Rohit Shetty film. Albeit, there definitely is a jump on Sunday but nothing that’s worth celebrating!

As per the latest trends flowing in, Cirkus has registered morning occupancy of around 22-25% on its day 3. Sunday along with the Christmas festivities have surely helped in pushing this Ranveer Singh led film but not to a point that could save this film from being a box office dud.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Box Office updates!

Must Read: Drishyam 2 Box Office (Worldwide): Beats Ek Tha Tiger, Salman Khan’s First-Ever 300 Crore Grosser!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News