Cirkus Box Office Day 2 (Early Trends): What one expects from a Rohit Shetty entertainer is to set the theatre screens on fire. We’ve previously seen it with Singham, Simmba, Golmaal franchise and Sooryavanshi. But it remains upsetting to see how a powerhouse like Ranveer Singh is struggling to pull audience to the ticket windows. Scroll below as we update you on the Saturday scenario!

A lot of expectations were shouldered on this family comedy. Boasting a cast of Ranveer Singh along with Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Sanjay Misra and many others, no one could imagine such a cold response at the box office. Also to be blamed is James Cameron directorial Avatar: The Way Of Water, which is in its second week but continues to receive a thunderous response due to the highly positive word of mouth.

On Day 1, Cirkus had raked in collections of 7.50 crores*. The only expectation was for the film to witness a jump on Saturday but the bookings were underwhelming again. As per the early trends flowing in, Rohit Shetty directorial is earning in the range of 6.50-7.75 crores on day 2, which is highly disappointing. The overall total is heading in the range of 14-15.25 crores.

One can only pray for Ranveer Singh and team as it could be really close to becoming yet another disaster for Bollywood. 2022 has indeed been tough for Hindi movies as biggies like Laal Singh Chaddha, Samrat Prithviraj, Shamshera, Ram Setu, Liger and many others failed to impress audiences.

It seems to be the season of South movies as even a slight connect has intrigued the audience. We’ve seen the trend with films like KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Karthikeya 2 and Kantara.

