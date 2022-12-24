James Cameron’s Avatar 2 is pacing towards the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office. Unlike recently released superhero films from Hollywood, this one is believed to have long legs and predictions continue to flow in about the lifetime run. As per the latest development, the $700 million is to be crossed soon and there are some changes in projections as far as North America i.e. the domestic market is concerned.

Released on 16th December (in most parts of the world), Avatar: The Way Of Water is carrying the burden of its predecessor of being the highest-grossing film of all time. Even though the latest release is doing really good business, it’s getting compared to the previous one and is termed as underwhelming by many in terms of the box office. That’s clearly not the case as the second instalment is cruising towards the $1 billion mark!

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per Box Office Mojo, Avatar 2 has earned $661.58 million at the worldwide box office. Out of it, $197.68 million are coming from North America. The International circuits have contributed $463.90 million. One can see, the film is going to hit the $200 million milestone in the domestic market, while in overseas, half a billion dollars will be crossed soon.

Also, Avatar 2 was earlier projected to earn huge during the pre-Christmas period. However, as per Deadline, severely cold weather and resulting theatre closure at several locations in the domestic market have resulted in lower-than-expected projections of $83 million for the weekend business. Let’s see if Christmas on 25th December compensates for the loss.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office Day 8: Stays Very good, Crosses 200 Crore Mark!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News