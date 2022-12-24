It was a very good second Friday for Avatar: The Way of Water as collections came to 13 crores*. This is an excellent hold as Thursday collections too were in the same range, which means footfalls are on an upswing now and things would turn out to be even better today and tomorrow.

As has been seen with accepted films of late, collections have started jumping huge on Saturday and Sunday. One saw that recently with content-based Drishyam 2 very recently and before that other Hollywood event films too have seen very good momentum being picked over the weekend. What further differentiates this James Cameron film from the rest is that weekday hold has been quite good as well. Now with festive season beginning, one can foresee very good numbers to come in right through 1st January at least.

So far, Avatar: The Way of Water has collected 203 crores* and with this the 200 Crore Club entry is being celebrated. Sky is the limit for the film and an entry into the 300 Crore Club is now a given for the sci-fi fantasy drama.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

