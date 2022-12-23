Christmas 2022 is just round the corner. And alike our celebrities, we’re sure y’all have parties to attend too. With the Xmas cheer, don’t we all love a secret Santa gift?

If you’re wondering what could be an appropriate gift, scroll below as we list down our favourites:

Aastey

What could be better than a fitness brand that caters to people of all sizes? aastey is a size-inclusive, sustainable brand that promotes individuality and positive body image through its clothing. And they’ve recently launched a gift box that comes with a water bottle, scrunchie, delicious eggless biscottis from the sweetish house mafia, and a lilac-scented candle, making it the perfect Christmas gift. This season, give your loved ones the cutest gift hamper.

Price range: 1600 onwards.

Availability: Amazon, Myntra

Christmas Sale: 20 to 35% off on selected products

Lea Clothing

The Christmas season is quickly approaching, and we couldn’t be happier because it’s a gift-giving season. And nothing beats the joy of opening gifts on Christmas. The Tatiana Red Ruched Mesh Corset Dress by Lea Clothing Co. is made with the softest red power mesh and poly knit fabric and is designed to hug and shape your curves like a glove. Add signature boned corsetry with bustier detailing, a sleek midi silhouette, and long, soft mesh sleeves to the mix, and you’ve got yourself a winner for Christmas!

Price range: 5000 onwards

Availability: Nykaa Fashion, Tata Cliq, Lea Clothing Website

Christmas Offer – Annual NYE sale upto 25% Off Sitewide, plus they do an event where they have flat 23% off sitewide for 23 minutes to bring in 2023.

One Minute Saree

If you’re tired of draping your sarees before every function, we’ve got a solution for you. Presenting a chic Cream Stretchable Net One Minute Saree. Designed with delicate sequin work, it is ideal for a wedding, festive, or party occasion. Styled with a cream Viscose lycra satin blouse. This Christmas, treat yourself or a loved one to this easy-to-wear saree that adds to the glitz of the evening.

Price range: 7999 onwards

Availability: Website

Christmas Sale: Flat 15% off on orders above 5999/- (Use code: XMAS15)

Derma Essentia

Can you feel the Christmas spirit? This Christmas season, it’s time to shine from within. Chrono Beauty Essentials for Luminous Glow by Derma Essentia is an ideal gift because it balances your skin’s circadian rhythm with Japanese Chrono chardy extract. With our all-in-one set of vitamin c facial products and sunscreen SPF 50 gel, you can achieve a natural glow from the inside.

Price Range: 1800 onwards

Availability: Flipkart, Cureka, Myntra, Nykaa, Purple, Nykaa Man, Amazon

Crazy Owl

Slay in style by ordering this one-of-a-kind set that includes Crazy Owl Seductive Oud Body Wash and Crazy Owl Fashion Oud Eau de Parfum to set the tone for the day. This set is ideal for unisex gifting. This is the ultimate fragrance set for those who want to stand out and make a statement wherever they go. Everyone enjoys perfumes, so this will make a wonderful gift for your family and friends during the Christmas season.

Price range: 1500 onwards

Availability: Nykaa, FirstCry India, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Myntra, Amazon.

Christmas Sale: Flat 50% off sitewide

Blushbee

With the BlushBee Beauty Festive Makeup Combo, you can transform self-care into a moment to enjoy, embrace, and have fun with your loved ones. BlushBee Beauty provides long-lasting makeup products in a beautiful, ready-to-gift box that is ideal for any occasion. BlushBee Organic Beauty is an organic beauty brand that reinvents makeup that does not harm the skin. This Christmas, give your loved ones cruelty-free gifts. Made with love just for you! Be Christmas party ready with this Makeup Gift Set, which includes three products: one lipstick (Party Red), one eye kohl (Charcoal Black), and one blush (Kama).

Price range: 900 onwards

Availability: Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra

Christmas sale: festive kits available on the website

Baskin Robbins

To satisfy your sweet tooth, the iconic ice cream chain Bakin Robbins offers the most delicious sundaes in a variety of flavours and toppings, such as The Billionaire Ice cream —Rich, luxurious, and indulgent chocolate ice cream. Made for the billionaire in you! Christmas is quickly approaching, and as a festival of gifts, sweets, and family time, Baskin Robbins has just the right selections to tempt your senses.

Price Range: Rs 70 – 500

Available in stores; To order: Zomato, Swiggy, Big Basket, Blinkit

Christmas Sale: 40% off on all ice cream cakes on the website (from 22nd december to 1st january)

