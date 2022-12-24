Cirkus Box Office Day 2 Morning Occupancy: It is not just a disappointment for Rohit Shetty but also for his fans to witness such a sad response to his latest comedy drama. Starring Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde in lead, who would have expected this film to fall even before it could rise? Scroll below for details as we update you on today’s scenario.

It is a no-brainer that Cirkus’ thunder has been stolen by Avatar: The Way Of Water. James Cameron’s film continues to be the first choice of audiences despite entering its second week. One expected that the box office will face a dent but to this level? That was something unimaginable.

Cirkus remained way below expectations and could not even attain a double-digit number with its opening collections. Ranveer Singh led film earned around 7.50* crores on its day 1. More than the actor, this is a huge shocker for the ‘Rohit Shetty brand’ which in itself is enough to pull audience to the theatres. Albeit, the situation at the ticket windows doesn’t look very good.

As per the trends flowing in, Cirkus is witnessing morning occupancy of around 15%. This is a further drop from yesterday which registered 18-20%. Harsh reality is that this Christmas entertainer is facing scenario of a Titanic and it would be safe to say that there are chances the ship could drown.

All we can hope is for the evening shows to witness a massive jump, which could save Day 2 from becoming a disaster and set a short-lived lifetime. There is also the Christmas festivities kicking in, which should ideally give it a push but only time will tell what happens!

