Rohit Shetty is all set to entertain the audience with his Christmas release Cirkus. Featuring Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma in dual roles alongside Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra and more, we now hear some not-so-happy news about the film and the effect it will have on its box office collection.

The Shetty directorial hit screen today (December 23) and as per reports coming in, it has already gotten leaked online. Read on to know all the details.

As per a report by Latestly, Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus has unfortunately gotten leaked online within hours of its premiere on the big screen. According to the report, the Ranveer Singh starrer has been leaked in HD and has also been made available for torrent sites and telegram channels. The report also stated that the pirated version of the film is available for free download in 1080p, 720p, and HD online or to watch on the web.

Cirkus hasn’t been the only film in the recent past to be leaked online within hours of its release. Films and series such as Govinda Mera Naam, Laththi and Emily in Paris Season 3 have been the most recent to fall prey to piracy. In 2022 other titles that faced a similar problem included Brahmastra, Drishyam 2, Bhediya, Shamshera, Samrat Prithviraj and many, many more.

In Koimoi’s review of Cirkus, our review gave the film 2 stars out of 5. In his last words for the film, our reviewer wrote, “All said and done, Rohit Shetty & Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus simultaneously overstuffed & yet malnourished. A lot is going on but nothing makes you stay back & laugh your heart out.”

With not-so-positive doing the rounds and now the film leaked online, the Rohit Shetty film with Ranveer Singh in the lead is sure to face some heat.

