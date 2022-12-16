James Cameron’s Avatar 2, Avatar: The Way of Water, finally hit the theatres on Friday, 16th December, but as soon as that happened, the film’s pirated version also started being available online. The first part of this film created history when it was released in 2009, and after over a decade, it has again created the same amount of hype rather more surrounding its release.

Avatar 1 changed the cinema-going experience for all and became the highest-grossing film of all time by collecting $2.9 billion worldwide. The film also won three Oscars for cinematography, visual effects, and art direction. It created history and set a standard for the movies released after that, but this time things have gone a little out of control!

After much anticipation, the sequel is finally here, but according to a report by News 18, the film has already been leaked online and is available for download. Not only that but Avatar: The Way of Water has also been circulating on social media platforms. In addition to the original version, dubbed versions, including Malayalam, Telegu, Hindi, and others, are also available.

The blue-skinned Na’vi from Pandora is back on screen with more lush and extraordinary visuals as they tackle new challenges on the coast of Pandora. The underwater visuals from the movie’s trailer already mesmerised the viewers, and the director might create a new record with the sequel. The original cast of the film included Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Michelle Rodriguez, Sigourney Weaver in key roles and. Besides, the original new addition to the film is Kate Winslet, Stephen Lang, and Edie Falco.

Recently, a screening of the film, Avatar: The way Of Water was held in Mumbai where Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, and others were present, and they were in complete awe of it. Are you excited to watch Avatar 2 in the theatres? Tell us in the comment section!

