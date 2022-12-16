Avatar 2 has released all across the country and the response has been really good so far at the box office. There’s clearly a division between northern parts and southern parts of India as the film is showing excellent response in the latter. Let’s see how the film fared in morning occupancy on day 1!

Avatar: The Way Of Water is a sequel to James Cameron’s Avatar which was released way back in 2009. Considering the sequel factor and the tremendous goodwill of the first part, excitement is at its peak for part 2. And the hype is clearly getting translated into numbers. In the advance booking, the film even crossed the 20 crore mark.

Coming back to the morning shows, Avatar 2 has registered an average occupancy of 30-35% all across the country. It also includes reports from the 2D version, which is performing low. On the other hand, 3D and higher versions are showing really good responses. Considering a huge screen count of 3800+, the occupancy is promising and the response will only get better post-afternoon.

Avatar 2 is showing an outstanding response in South India, while North India isn’t performing as expected. Let’s hope it gets better with positive reviews coming in.

Meanwhile, recently James Cameron made a shocking statement that the Avatar series won’t continue if box office results are a disaster. “The market could be telling us we’re done in three months, or we might be semi-done, meaning: ‘OK, let’s complete the story within movie three, and not go on endlessly’ if it’s just not profitable,” he told Total Film in an interview.

