Avatar: The Way Of Water Box Office Review: It's A Theatrical 'Jackpot' But To Remain Miles Away From Avengers: Endgame!

Star cast: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis & others

Director: James Cameron

Producers: James Cameron & Jon Landau

Avatar: The Way Of Water Box Office Review: Pre-Release Buzz & Impression

The first part was released in 2009 and back then, when the fad of box office was in its early stages in India, the film had managed to go well beyond 100 crores at the Indian box office. So, one can only imagine the impact the film had created. It had never-seen-before breathtaking visuals and use of technology which made the film a visual treat.

With a growth of technology over the years, film lovers have been super excited to know what the genius of James Cameron would present this time on the big screens. With the trailer release, the hype just got better as it glimpsed with appealing visuals. And then, there are all box office stories projecting a record-breaking start, comparison stories and much more, which nothing but helped in increasing the buzz around the film.

12 years ago, upon its release, part 1 had earned 141.25 crores at the Indian box office. From Avatar 2, one at least expects the film to go beyond 250 crores considering all the hype around it.

Avatar: The Way Of Water Box Office Review: Initial Start, Positives & Negatives

For Avatar: The Way Water, the craze is at its peak. Shows starting from as early as 12.30 am have been arranged at several places for the first weekend. And expectedly, almost all such shows are running houseful. Such is the excitement! As James Cameron promises it to be a visual treat, 3D, IMAX 3D and 4D versions are showing tremendous response all over the country over the first weekend. So, it could be clearly seen that the film has translated its hype to the numbers.

Speaking about the positives of Avatar 2, the film has got a widest release for a Hollywood film in India with screen count going above 3800. Such a big release along with the exorbitant ticket prices at premium screens (for the first few days) would definitely help the film in the number game, especially during the most vital opening weekend. Another plus is that the film is receiving thumbs up so far from its targeted class audience.

Now coming to negatives, Avatar: The Way Of Water is a lengthy film with a duration of 3 hours and 13 minutes. Such a length is, of course, not everyone’s cup of tea! Other than that, the genre and overall treatment restricts the film’s audience and dents the repeat value. Also, post the opening weekend, it won’t be a surprise if numbers show huge falls over weekdays as ticket prices will get back to normal.

Speaking about the competition, Avatar 2 will have to face Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus next Friday. It is bound to cause a huge impact as Shetty’s film will snatch away a big chunk of family audience.

Avatar: The Way Of Water Box Office Review: Final Verdict

On the whole, Avatar 2 misses some points but have several factors working in its favour- be it hype, screen count, blockbuster ticket rates and thumbs up from the target audience. These all will easily help the film to earn big at the Indian box office. It won’t be able to challenge Avengers: Endgame’s mammoth 365.50 crores collection but will close its run by becoming the 2nd highest Hollywood grosser in India by surpassing 222.69 crores of Avengers: Infinity War.

Avatar: The Way Of Water is expected to earn anywhere between 230-250 crores at the Indian box office.

