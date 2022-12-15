Drishyam 2 has turned out to be a remarkable box office film for Bollywood in the post-pandemic era. The film has already become the third highest-grossing film in India for Bollywood after The Kashmir Files and Brahmastra. Now, on the worldwide front too, it has crossed the 300 crore mark. Keep reading to know more!

Ever since its release, the Drishyam sequel is putting on a surprising box office performance. Week after week, the film is achieving commendable feats and the saga still continues. Most recently, it entered into the most-profitable Bollywood films in the post-pandemic era, earning a Super-Hit verdict. Now, it has gone past the 300 crore mark.

Speaking about the latest update, Drishyam 2 has earned 214.36 crores nett at the Indian box office, which equals 252.94 crores gross. In overseas, it has made 50 crores gross so far. Combining these figures, the worldwide collection stands at a whopping 302.94 crores gross. It’s a huge achievement and soon, the film will beat Hindi Medium’s 304.57 crores gross.

For Ajay Devgn, Drishyam 2 is his third triple century at the worldwide box office in the last 5 years. He delivered 300 crore films earlier with Golmaal Again (2017) and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020).

Meanwhile, after Drishyam 2 turned out to be a success, Ajay Devgn recently spoke about the revival of Bollywood while talking to Variety. He said, “I feel it needs three or four Drishyams — that is what is required, I hope this is the beginning. The bottom line is all about entertainment. Also, when I watch a film, I really need to enjoy it, whatever the kinds of emotion it has.”

