Yet another day and Drishyam 2 is continuing to stay over the 1 crore. The trend will pretty much continuously for the rest of the weekdays as well since there continue to be good footfalls for the film at select centers right now. Of course, the numbers have come below the 2 crores mark but as long as at least a crore is earned on every passing day, you know that the film would be in the running for a couple of weeks more at least.

On Tuesday, Drishyam 2 brought in 1.57 crores* and that’s again decent enough since Monday’s numbers were 1.61 crores. The drop is there but it’s in an acceptable range. There would be a bit of a drop today and tomorrow as well though the real test would be on Friday when Avatar: The Way of Water arrives. Last weekend collections on Friday went over Thursday, an unlikely scenario otherwise, due to no competition. This week it’s going to be an altogether different scenario with the James Cameron biggie arriving.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So far, Drishyam 2 has so far collected 212.93 crores*. Though it would have been nicer to see a kind of trend which would have allowed the film to touch 215 crores by the end of this week itself, it would turn out to be a touch-and-go and most likely happen only by Friday.

Note: All collections are as per production and distribution sources.

Must Read: Ranveer Singh Calls Rohit Shetty ‘King Of Comedy’, Says “My Humorous Side Comes Out The Best When I Work With Him”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News