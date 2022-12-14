James Cameron’s Avatar 2 is ready to conquer the world as the stage is set at the box office. Riding high on tremendous advance booking, the film is said to be already ahead of several biggies of the post-pandemic era. It is predicted that the film will earn more than double its prequel during the opening weekend. Keep reading to know more!

As all box office enthusiasts know, Avatar, which was released way back in 2009, is the highest-grossing film of all time. It achieved this through several re-runs in theatres. This record is something that has put the upcoming sequel under immense pressure. Will the film match part 1’s numbers? Well, no one can assure you that, but one is for sure, one of the biggest box office starts is on its way!

As per the report in Variety, Avatar 2 has earned a whopping $38 million already through advance booking in North America. This has put it in the position above Top Gun Maverick and Jurassic World Dominion. But the film is lagging behind Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in terms of advance ticket sales as of now.

Avatar 2 is believed to open between $150 million to $175 million during the opening weekend in the domestic market. This is not something record-breaking but is almost double or more than double of Avatar‘s opening weekend of $77 million. Of course, a lot of things have changed since 2009 including the addition of new screens, but such an opening will surely set the momentum for a glorious run.

What do you think, will Avatar 2 be able to take an earth-shattering start at the box office? Share with us through comments.

