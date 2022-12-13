Hollywood’s ace filmmaker James Cameron is gearing up for his next release Avatar: The Way of Water, a sequel to the 2009 film. The first installment become broke several box office records and became the highest-grossing film at the time. The film’s collection even surpassed his own film Titanic collection, which had held those records for twelve years.

The 2009 film remained the highest-grossing film in the world for nearly a decade only to be broken by Avengers: Endgame in 2019. Now as Avatar 2 is releasing this Friday, many fans are eagerly waiting to experience the visual spectacle on the big screen. Amidst this, the filmmaker reveals whether the film once again creates history and breaks all the box office records.

As reported by ETimes, James Cameron got candid with the news agency Reuters and said, “Can we be profitable in a changing market? Or are we just the last dinosaur dying after the comet hit? I couldn’t tell you that right now.”

As Avatar: The Way of Water is all set to hit the big screens, the filmmaker already wrapped up the third “Avatar” film and has two more films planned after that. The Walt Disney Co. reportedly poured in more than $350 million in producing the film.

A recent report revealed that James Cameron is infected with COVID 19 and he has opted out of the premiere of the highly anticipated Avatar 2 in Los Angeles.

James Cameron directorial Avatar: The Way of Water sees Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, and Matt Gerald reprising their roles from the original film. It also stars Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Brendan Cowell.

