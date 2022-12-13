In just 25 days at theatres, Drishyam 2 has crossed the lifetime collections of Bharat. With the film entering the 200 Crore Club, there are quite a few records that the suspense drama would break on a practically daily basis. There are a handful of films in the 200-225 crores range and all of these would be history in the next few weeks.

On Monday, the film collected 1.61 crores at the box office and that’s a reasonable drop when compared to the 2.62 crores that it had collected on Friday. That’s a trend which has been seen ever since the release of the film were Friday to Monday drop had been less than 50% and it was the same case in the fourth week as well. As a matter of fact, it wouldn’t have been utterly surprising had the collections been actually closer to the 2 crores mark since there has been no competition this week. Still, if one looks at this from absolute numbers perspective then a film collecting over 1.50 crores on the 25th day is good enough as well.

Coming to Bharat, the Salman Khan starrer had collected 211.07 crores in its lifetime. Moreover, it was also an Eid release. However, Drishyam 2 was not an event release and still, it has surpassed the collections of Bharat by bringing on 211.36 crores. Now it would be aiming for bigger milestones. Next up is Chennai Express (227 crores) and that film be crossed in due course of time as well.

All collections are as per production and distribution sources.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

