James Cameron’s Avatar 2 is all set to release this Friday and the countdown is on. With just 3 more days to go, the film has paced up really well in the advance booking for day 1. In fact, it is already set to surpass the number achieved by Marvel’s Thor: Love And Thunder in India. Let’s see how the film is faring at the box office in its pre-release phase!

For the unversed, the prequel of the film was released way back in 2009. Through several re-runs, it managed to score $2.92 billion at the box office to become the highest-grossing film of all time. With such a glorious achievement, there are high hopes for Avatar: The Way Of Water and it seems that it is living up to the hype.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the report on Sacnilk.com, Avatar 2 has earned b gross so far (update as of today afternoon) from advance booking at the box office for day 1 in India. It includes ticket sales of over 3.5 lakhs across the country. It’s really huge and we expect bomb numbers before the film arrives on Friday.

Avatar 2 is now chasing Marvel’s Thor: Love And Thunder, which had earned 14 crores gross through advance booking in India on day 1. Let’s see how far it goes!

Meanwhile, the latest about the film is that has opted out of the premiere of his highly anticipated film in Los Angeles after he contracted Covid-19.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Drishyam 2 Box Office (Worldwide): Beats The Lifetime Of 3 Akshay Kumar Films Including Sooryavanshi, Will Join The 300 Crore Club By Today Or Tomorrow!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News