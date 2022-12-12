Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam 2 had a fantastic 4th weekend as the film witnessed jumps on Saturday and Sunday. It is enjoying the great advantage of having no real competitors at the box office. Speaking about the worldwide update, the film has gone past the lifetime collection of Akshay Kumar’s three films- Sooryavanshi, Housefull 4 and Mission Mangal. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, the film is an official remake of Mohanlal’s 2021 Malayalam suspense thriller of the same name. As that film wasn’t dubbed in Hindi upon its OTT release, the Ajay Devgn starrer enjoyed huge footfalls in the Hindi market. It went on to cross 200 crores nett in India alone in just 23 days. In overseas too, numbers have been really good so far.

Coming to the worldwide box office collection, Drishyam 2 has made a whopping 297.50 crores gross. It includes 247.50 crores gross (209.75 crores nett) from India and 50 crores from overseas. With this total, the film has crossed Mission Mangal’s 287.18 crores gross, Raees’ 287.71 crores gross, Housefull 4’s 291.08 crores gross and Sooryavanshi’s 291.14 crores gross in the list of highest-grossing Hindi films globally.

Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 2 also stars Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadav and others.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

