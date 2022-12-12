Bhediya stayed in the upwards of 2 crores on Sunday as 2.07 crores came in. After there was good growth evidenced from Friday to Saturday, albeit on a lower number, the way it helped the movie was to set the base for Sunday so that there would be some sort of collections at least. This is exactly what happened as the footfalls stayed consistent.

As a result, the film has managed to cross the 60 crores mark and currently stands at 61.49 crores. In the process it has also crossed the lifetime score of Laal Singh Chaddha [58.68 crores]. Of course, that film’s collections were dismal and hence cannot be considered as a benchmark per se. However, it is also a reminder of the times when even big budget event films helmed by a superstar were rejected by the audience if they didn’t click, and hence if a film like Bhediya somehow manages to at least get a run into the third week, one cannot ignore the acceptance.

The film will stay below Varun Dhawan’s Street Dancer 3D [75 crores] though in the final run. However, it has a shot at going past the lifetime score of Samrat Prithviraj [68.05 crores] and then also do a bit more. This Amar Kaushik directed creature comedy does make for an entertaining watch and one just hopes that at least in four days to follow till the arrival of Avatar: The Way of Water, the film does get its due from the audience in whatever best way that it can.

