Drishyam 2 Box Office Day 24 (Early Trends): The year 2022 may not have been great for Bollywood but few of the Hindi films did end the dry spell at the box office. Ajay Devgn’s crime thriller is one of them. For nearly three weeks the film sees a roaring success at the ticket windows.

Abhishek Pathak directorial had a phenomenal run at the box office since its opening day. Within a week, the film earned Rs 100 crore and entered the 200 crore club in just 23 days. Made at a reported budget of 80 crores, the film earned 203.59 crores in the domestic market.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Interestingly, Drishyam 2 was released at a time when negative sentiment against Bollywood remakes of South Indian films is widespread. Many speculated that the film may not see success at the box office but Ajay Devgn starrer proved it wrong. In fact, the crime thriller is only the third film of 2022 from Bollywood to make over 150% returns after The Kashmir Files and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

As early trends came in, the Ajay Devgn starrer earned around Rs 5.10-5.60 on Day 24. Going by the film’s success, the film is likely to collect around 225 crores lifetime since it has one more week to go before Avatar 2 releases.

Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya was released on November 25- a week after the release of Abhishek Pathak’s crime thriller- but failed to make a mark at the box office despite receiving rave reviews from the audience and critics. Ayushmann Khurrana’s An Action Hero too failed to create any impact at the ticket windows.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Bhediya Box Office Day 16: Varun Dhawan Starrer Fighting Out To Make The Most Of The Week, Grows Well On Saturday

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News