Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 has ended the dry spell at the box office and has turned out to be a big relief for Bollywood. On day 23, the film crossed 200 crores in India and has gone past 150% returns on investment. With this, it’s now a bonafide Super-Hit, joining the list dominated by The Kashmir Files and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the film is an official remake of Mohanlal’s Malayalam film of the same name released in 2021. As there’s a negative sentiment against Bollywood remakes, everyone was doubtful about the film’s success. However, ever since its release, the Drishyam sequel is leaving everyone jaw-dropped with its numbers.

Now, as per the latest update, Drishyam 2 earned 4.67 crores on the fourth Saturday, showing a huge jump from Friday’s 2.62 crores. With this, the Indian box office total now stands at 203.59 crores. Made at a reported budget of 80 crores, the film has now made returns on investment of 123.59 crores if we remove the cost from the collection. In percentage, the profit stands at 154.48%.

With a profit of above 150%, Drishyam 2 is now a Super-Hit as per Koimoi’s box office verdicts and it has entered into Profitable Films Of 2022. The Drishyam sequel is only the third film of 2022 from Bollywood to make over 150% returns. The Kashmir Files (1162% returns) and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (185.49% returns) are the remaining two films.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

