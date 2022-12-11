Bhediya is fighting it out and trying to make the most of the open week available for it. Of course, Drishyam 2 stays on to be huge and it’s biggest competitive with every passing day, as has been the day ever since its release. However, unlike a lot of movies which have absolutely given up without a fight, regardless of merits or the lack of it, this creature comedy is not giving up at least.

This was seen on Saturday as well when the film ended up collecting 1.75 crores* more. This is a good jump when compared to Friday collections of 0.95 crores. Of course in terms of absolute numbers this is still low but then there aren’t many movies which have even survived to enter the third week, leave aside bringing on collections in crores, and here the Varun Dhawan led Bhediya is doing that. It should cross the 2 crores mark again today, though 3 crores mark is out of reach.

So far, the film has collected 59.37 crores* and the 65 crores total should be crossed by the time this Amar Kaushik offering completed third week in theatres.

Post that there would be Avatar: The Way of Water wave all the way, which means anything that comes for Bhediya from theatrical business would be an added bonus.

