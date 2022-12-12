Several box office records have started tumbling now with Drishyam 2 going past the 200 crores mark. Since there are quite a few films in 200-225 crores range, and the Ajay Devgn starrer is set to go past that mark, lifetime of number of films would get quashed in a quick fashion.

On Sunday, the suspense drama collected 6.16 crores which was yet another fantastic day for the film. With this, the collections have now reached 209.75 crores. As a result, to begin with Ajay Devgn’s own Golmaal Again (205.72 crores) is history now and also Salman Khan’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (207.40 crores). That one was a Diwali release and here Drishyam 2 has done that despite arriving on a non-holiday and belonging to drama genre. Now as you read this, Bharat’s score of 211.07 crores would be history as well.

What’s even more remarkable is that former was a Diwali release and latter was an Eid attraction. Still, both the Salman Khan starrer would be surpassed by Drishyam 2 and then the next Bollywood target would be Chennai Express (227 crores) In between there would also be Marvel’s biggies Avengers: Infinity War (222.69 crores) to be crossed.

