Salman Khan is one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema. His career has spanned nearly thirty years and has been receiving love unanimously. The superstar enjoys a huge fan following now and has come a long way since his debut film Maine Pyar Kiya. But did you know, he once pissed off veteran actor Raaj Kumar during a party? Scroll down to know more.

Salman became a household name after the success of his film Maine Pyar Kiya, which was helmed by veteran Hindi film director Sooraj Barjatya. The filmmaker had organized the success party for the movie. Several stalwarts of Indian cinema at that time attended the party.

Iconic actor Raaj Kumar also attended the party. As soon as he reached the venue, he told Sooraj Barjatya that he wanted to meet the film’s lead actor. The filmmaker then introduced Salman to the veteran actor. As per News 18 report, it was the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor’s first meeting with the veteran star, and when the latter greeted him, Salman asked, “Who are you?”

Raaj Kumar is well known for his blunt nature. He was shocked when he heard this from Salman Khan, who had just grabbed the limelight with his first hit movie. Irked Raaj Kumar told Salman, “Son, go ask your father who we are.”

The superstar soon realized his mistake and apologized to him after this incident.

Though Maine Pyar Kiya was a defining moment in Salman Khan’s career, he found himself overshadowed by co-star Bhagyashree. During an earlier interview, the actor said that his co-star Bhagyashree got married, left the cinema, and walked away with all the credit for the film.

Maine Pyar Kiya was based on a typical story of a wealthy man-meets-poor girl romance in which Prem (Salman) and Suman (Bhagyashree) fall in love and endure family differences. The film was well-received by critics and audiences alike, and it went on to become the highest-grossing film of the 1980s.

