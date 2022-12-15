Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 will go past the 215 crores mark today. On Wednesday, the collections were to the tune of 1.45 crores* and the hold has been better than expected. It had seemed that the weekdays numbers would come really close to 1 crore mark before the arrival of Avatar: The Way of Water but that hasn’t been the case as it’s in the vicinity of 1.50 crores in fact. This gives good hope that even on Friday, the film is in a real chance to actually hit the 1 crore mark (which would be very good) or fall short by just a few lakhs.

So far, the film has collected 214.37 crores* and the fourth week could end at a haul of around 215.50 crores. From this Friday onwards, however, the film will face a strong competitor in the form of Avatar 2.

The advance booking reports as well as early reviews of Avatar: The Way of Water suggest that it’s a big success in the making and it’s a matter of how much further to the 200 crores mark would it eventually go. That could well eat away at least 5-7 crores more than Drishyam 2 could have collected. However, it will still eventually go past the 225 crores mark lifetime quite comfortably while having an outside chance of challenging Salman Khan’s other Eid release, Kick (232 crores). A long shot indeed, but worth aiming for.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

