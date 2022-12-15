It’s just a matter of a few hours and we’ll be witnessing the visual treat in the form of James Cameron’s Avatar 2. Considering the history of part 1, the expectations are sky-high and the collection is believed to set the box office on fire. However, the main question stands, whether it’ll be able to challenge the footfalls of the first instalment? Let’s see how part 1 performed.

In terms of advance booking, Avatar: The Way Of Water is rocking and is set to take one of the biggest starts, if not the biggest, at the box office. The film is releasing on over 50,000 screens across the world and that definitely gives an edge in the number game. On top of that, the ticket pricing is in the blockbuster range with some insane amounts being charged, at least for the first weekend.

But will all these factors give Avatar 2 an edge in the footfalls game? Not really! For those who don’t know, Avatar part 1 enjoyed a tremendous response, recording 9.80 crore approx. footfalls at the domestic box office. That’s a huge number and it would be a difficult task for the film to beat it as part 1 was no less than a phenomena.

Other than Avatar part 1, Avatar 2 also has a competitor in Avengers: Endgame’s 9.55 crore footfalls. Above it, there is Star Wars -The Force Awakens’ 10.90 crore footfalls. Let’s see how the film performs at the box office!

Meanwhile, Avatar 2 is expected to take a start of $150 million to $175 million during opening weekend in North America.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

