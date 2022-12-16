Advertisement

James Cameron’s new directorial Avatar: The Way of Water, which releases today in India, had created a buzz ever since the announcement of the movie was made. However, as per reports, we found out that Russia might have just decided to go ahead with legalizing the screening of the pirated versions of the film. Why? Well, scroll below to find out.

After 2009, when Avatar was first released, James Cameron came up with the next venture of the movie under the title of Avatar: The Way Of Water. The hype of the film is there now, we just have to wait and watch to see the turnout of the audiences.

With the current ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Disney decided to pull back the release of Avatar 2 in Russia, however, amidst all of these, the country still decided to release the screening of the movie anyway but in an unexpected way. Well, it seems they are deciding on legalizing pirated versions of the movie to have a run of Avatar: The Way of Water in the country.

Because of the Ukraine-Russia war, many countries have decided to break ties with the country Russia. And one such major company is Disney which is why they have refused to screen James Cameron‘s directorial Avatar: The Way of Water. Now, with such international pull backs in the market, Russian movie owners have no problem in showing pirated versions of the movies. According to a Russian news outlet Izvestia as reported in FandomWire, European countries will have pirated copies of movies to sell on their land legally. Theatre owners are ready to pay the price ranging $790 to $15,820 focussing on the quality. Other small theatre owners are okay with showing movies through camcorder recordings.

Well, Russia is also planning to legalize screening pirated copies of movies with the help of the Ministry of Culture. There’s always a middle dealer from Hollywood who certifies the screening of the movie and only then they are allowed to. However, now The Association of Cinema Owners is going with a new bill that would help them get what they want without dealing with Hollywood.

Whatever happens, Avatar: The Way of Water is receiving rave reviews across the globe. What are your thoughts about this? Let us know in the comments!

