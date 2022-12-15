Henry Cavill has been in and out of the DC Universe since James Gunn, and Peter Saffran came into the scene. After a lot of speculations and rumours, the actor finally made a post on Thursday morning saying that he will not be returning as Superman; and no points in guessing his fans were massively disappointed. But as soon as that news came, another rumour about the English star started circulating. Guess what? Keep reading to find out.

Henry’s popularity skyrocketed when he became the Kryptonian superhero on earth. His solo movie was Man Of Steel, but he made appearances as the caped hero in many of the DC films. Fans had no hope of him returning after the film Justice League (2017), but there was a silver lining as Cavill made a special appearance in Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam this year.

But everything went down the drain with Henry Cavill’s post in the morning. But as mentioned earlier, according to a report by the Giant Freaking Robot, Cavill might have been roped in for Avatar 4. As per the report, there is no news on what role will the last son of Krypton play in the movie. As most of the actors undergo heavy prosthetic makeup to obtain the look of blue-skinned Na’vi, the audience might not even recognise Henry. He could also be playing the role of a human; who knows?

If the rumours came true, it will be something huge for the Superman actor and for his fans. There has been no solid news on this from any side, neither Avatar director James Cameron nor Henry Cavill.

Henry also recently exited from the Netflix show, The Witcher owning to issues regarding the plot.

As for Avatar, the second part of the movie, Avatar: The Way of Water, directed by James Cameron, will be released in the theatres on 16th December.

