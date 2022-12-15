Gal Gadot aka our Wonder Woman knows how to make a style statement. Be it a fashion photoshoot, a red carpet look, or even an event appearance, she has always been fashion ready. There isn’t a look left that hasn’t been discussed or made to the headlines on every fashion page in media. However, today we will bring to you the time when Gal showcased her washboard abs and flaunted her zero-figure in a bikini. Scroll below to find out!

On the work front, very recently the Co-CEOs of the DC universe, James Gunn and Peter Safran have announced that they have scrapped Wonder Woman 3 instalment starring Gal as it wasn’t sitting right with the universal situation.

Well, if you are too sad about Gadot not returning as Wonder Woman, then we have to bring you a dazzling throwback picture of hers where she looked like a stunner. In this photo shared by a Gal Gadot fan page named ‘gal_gadot_hot’ on their Instagram handle, the Red Notice actress can be seen donning a tiny black bikini hardly covering her assets and giving a vivid look at her toned figure and assets. She paired the bikini set with a silver sequinned butterfly motif shrug.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by gal gadot (@gal_gadot_hot_)

However, what made the look even more sensual is Gal Gadot’s sultry expression while looking at the camera. She kept her look casual yet dramatic. Gal had opted for black smokey eyes with lots of mascara, defined brows, n*de lip shade, and accentuated the look with highlights. She kept her hair open, and to add an edge to the look she kept it dampened.

Are you okay after checking out this throwback picture of Gal Gadot? We clearly are not as our knees have gone quite weak! Let us know if you have loved this look!

