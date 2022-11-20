DECU fans were super excited when they saw Henry Cavill don the iconic blue and red Superman suit in the post-credit scene of Black Adam. In September, he shoot for a cameo for the Dwayne Johnson starrer as well as The Flash and all believed everything was fine between him and the WB, and DCEU bosses. Reports even began doing the rounds that a Man of Steel 2 project is on the cards.

Alas, seems like it’s all an illusion. Ever since his Black Adam cameo, Industry Insider and YouTube content creator Grace Randolph has claimed that Henry doesn’t have a deal for his future as Superman in the DCEU. And now, another publication has shared new and exclusive details about the same.

As per the latest The Wrap report, despite Henry Cavill teasing that something is happening with Superman, and earlier reports suggesting that a Man of Steel 2 is in development, nothing is set in stone yet. As per the publication, there hasn’t been any official green light given to the project and neither has the former The Witcher star signed any deal with the DCEU studio.

The outlet noted that according to numerous insiders with knowledge of the situation, there’s currently no writer or director attached to the project (Man Of Steel 2), despite being previously reported that the search for a writer was underway. Besides that, the insiders added that there is currently no formal deal between WB and Henry Cavill to return as Superman yet.

The reports further stated that the new heads of the DC Extended Universe, James Gunn and Peter Safran are currently busy “fine-tuning their long-range plan for the studio.” Many assumed that a Superman movie has to be on his roster, especially after Cavill filmed cameos for Black Adam and The Flash. But surprisingly, no such deal has happened till now.

Prior to Black Adam, Henry Cavill had suited up as the Man of Steel in “Justice League.” While the studio still has to unveil its plans for the future, fans are likely to see Cavill in a cameo role in The Flash.

