Soon after the makers of Adipurush dropped the first rushes of the film on social media, it was slammed left right and centre. The controversy erupted when the trailer surfaced on the web it received backlash for showing the characters in different appearances. The film which is helmed by Om Raut, stars Saif Ali Khan, Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh in the lead roles. The makers were bashed for the poor VFX.

In the latest update the makers have decided to work on the VFX of the film and pushed the release date to the next year.

If the latest reports are anything to go by then the Adipurush makers have reportedly decided to make some important changes in the film. And by important changes we have a big change in Saif Ali Khan’s character. Yes, you heard that right! According to the latest media reports, the makers have decided to shave off Saif Ali Khan’s beard from Adipurush where he portrays the role of Raavan.

A report in ETimes state that it was Saif Ali Khan’s character’s appearance that drew a lot of flak. The report stated, “As you know, the beard of Nawab of Pataudi who plays Ravana in the film, met with a lot of flak, raising questions about where he hails from. Maximum work needs to be done on Saif’s look. We hear, as things stand today, Saif’s beard will be shaved off digitally.”

Well, this is not one of a kind case. Earlier, the makers of Justice League took a similar route when Henry Cavill sported a moustache in real life. Since Henry Cavill was shooting Mission: Impossible – Fallout, he couldn’t shave the moustache. However, to maintain the character, the makers removed the moustache with VFX. So, while shooting for Superman reality, Henry sported a moustache.

Coming back, Adipurush will now hit the screens on June 2023.

