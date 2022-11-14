News about Aamir Khan’s upcoming project – ‘Champions’ has been doing the rounds for a while. Cinema lovers have been eagerly waiting for more developments on the project and finally, we have one! Aamir Khan recently made a few revelations about ‘Champions’ during his childhood friend’s event in Delhi.

Aamir Khan was recently in the capital city for a chat session at his childhood friend’s event and shared an exciting update about ‘Champions’. The actor expressed his thoughts about being in the Producer’s chair for this specific film.

Talking about the upcoming film, Aamir Khan shared, “It’s a wonderful script, it’s a beautiful story, and it’s a very heartwarming and lovely film but I feel I want to take a break. I want to be with my family, I want to be with my mom and my kids.” He further added, “I will be producing ‘Champions’ because I really believe in the film, I think it’s a great story.”

The film will be co-produced by Aamir Khan Productions along with Sony Pictures International Productions, India, and 200NotOut Productions.

On the work front, Aamir was last seen in the much-hyped Advait Chandan directorial Laal Singh Chaddha. An official remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump, the film failed to impress at the box office. He will soon be seen in a cameo role in the Kajol-led Salaam Venky.

