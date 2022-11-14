It’s been over 2 years since Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. On June 14, 2020, the actor died by suicide leaving his fans, family and friends in shock. Even after years, his friends make sure to trend his name on social media and seek justice for the Kedarnath actor. One of the names that were blamed for the biggest culprit and were made the scapegoat of SSR’s death was his girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty.

For the unversed, SSR’s death not only saw Mumbai Police and CBI, but it later also saw agencies like ED, NCB and others getting involved too.

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Rhea Chakraborty continues to make headlines every time she steps out. Time and again we see the actress getting trolled and bashed by SSR fans for allegedly being his ‘murderer’. However, recently what has left netizens fuming is Rhea Chakraborty’s latest photos with Bollywood biggies like Karan Johar and others.

Sohail Khan’s estranged wife Seema Sajdeh took to social media to post a few photos with her girl gang which also saw Rhea Chakraborty in the frame. The actress was seen posing with KJo along with Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives actresses Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor, Chunky Panday’s wife Bhavna Pandey and Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan. Soon after the snaps surfaced on the pic, netizens bashed Rhea.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seema Kiran Sajdeh (@seemakiransajdeh)

Commenting on the photos a user wrote, “Why is this shity riya is there,” while another said, “Now I don’t have any doubt left regarding SSR murder being linked to KJo n gang.” A third user wrote, “Omg boycotting this show …. Why would you hang out with Rhea!!!”

A fourth user said, “Was there a link between the success of the show “fabulous lives of Bollywood wives” first season & the divorce from sohail khan ? Because I had a thought in the first season that it may happen because you are now more famous than sohail khan?”

For the unversed, after Sushant Singh Rajput’s filmmaker Karan Johar, actors Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and others were blamed for his death.

