Farah Khan’s directorial Om Shanti Om, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, completed its 15 years. Deepika had debuted in Bollywood with this film, and since then, the actress never had to look back. Her career took the highest flight. However, apart from DP’s beauty and acting skills, it was SRK’s massive eight-packed toned figure was also one of the most highlighted parts of the movie. But did you know Farah Khan used to strip SRK in between shoots? Yes, that’s right. Read on to know what it is.

Apart from Om Shanti Om, SRK and Deepika worked together in Chennai Express, Happy New Year, and the duo will be next seen in Pathaan.

Among all the songs of Om Shanti Om, the one that raised the temperature and the heartbeats of millions of girls was Dard-E-Disco. The groovy track was composed by Vishal-Shekhar and it was sung by Sukhwinder Singh. Shah Rukh Khan gave a sultry performance on the song. And it was quite clear that the actor trained pretty well to tone his figure and get in shape with the abs.

Writer Mushtaq Sheikh who is also a close friend of Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan wrote in the description of the song Dard-E-Disco in his book, The Making of Om Shanti Om. He penned, “The effect on the female members of the crew was very distracting with some of them having to be dragged off the set while the song was being shot.”

Further in the book, Mushtaq mentioned that the filmmaker Farah Khan used to strip SRK to check his abs. He wrote, “Every week, Farah would strip Shah Rukh to do an ab check.” In another section of the book, the writer revealed that there was a makeshift gym built inside the studio for SRK so that he could workout.

For the unversed, during shooting Dard-E-Disco, Farah Khan was pregnant. In an interview with Film Companion, she had shared that she would often take vomit breaks. Did you know that she had also stripped SRK to check his abs? Let us know in the comments.

