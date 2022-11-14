God created man in his own image and likeness – that’s one of the many things that the Bible tells us. While we don’t know exactly how God looks or even how the first man to ever walk the earth, reports claim scientist are doing their best to find the answers. And the latest ‘answer’ turns out to be Shah Rukh Khan. Yes, a recent tweet claimed Adam looks like SRK.

Days after internet users learned that actor Vin Diesel bears an uncanny resemblance to what scientists’ best guess of what Adam, looked like, a new 3D model of the very first human who existed on Earth is doing the round. This model suggests that God’s first creation and SRK could look alike. Don’t believe us? Well, scroll down to have a look.

Sharing a black and white image – with hazel/brown eyes on their handle on October 29, Twitter user Aryan (handle – @funkysoupboy) wrote, “Scientists at Princeton University have reconstructed this 3D model of how Adam, the first human being created by God, might have looked” The image shows a 3D image of a man closely resembling Shah Rukh Khan- right from his eyes to jaw structure, nose and even hair.

While Shah Rukh Khan fans are trying to wrap their head around this latest revelation, is there any truth to it? Well, it seems to be a hoax. Why do we say that? Well, around the same time, another Twitter handle by the name ‘Alamo Drafthouse NYC’ shared a similar tweet. While their tweet also read “Scientists at Princeton University have reconstructed this 3D model of how Adam, the first human being created by God, might have looked” their image was that of a model inspired by the looks and facial structure of Hollywood action star Vin Diesel.

Along with the Vin Diesel-inspired Adam look, the handle in their following tweet noted, “Just a reminder that we’re a movie theater, not an academic journal.” Given that this was just done in jest, the SRK one too can be said to be made in a similar fashion.

Still trying to wrap your heads around this news of the first human looking like King Khan? Well, scroll below and check out the pictures of both Vin Diesel and Shah Rukh Khan in 3D recreations models of Adam.

Scientists at Princeton University have reconstructed this 3D model of how Adam, the first human being created by God, might have looked pic.twitter.com/lvnk5Pwn3P — Alamo Drafthouse NYC (@AlamoNYC) October 27, 2022

Scientists at Princeton University have reconstructed this 3D model of how Adam, the first human being created by God, might have looked pic.twitter.com/cK7AWhwmbt — aryan (@funkysoupboy) October 29, 2022

Who do you think Adam looks like – Shah Rukh Khan or Vin Diesel? Or do you think he looks like some other star- let us know in the comments below?

