Bollywood’s one of the most versatile actor, Rajkummar Rao, is currently basking in the success and glory of his OTT film Monica, O My Darling. However, before entering Bollywood, he had a middle-class upbringing. While talking about his childhood days, he shared what was his first ever paycheck and revealed what he had done with that money. Read below to know about it.

Rajkummar was born in Gurgaon and had a middle-class life as his father used to work in the public sector. He started his career as a dance teacher, and it was his first income source.

As mentioned in a Hindustan Times report, in an interview with comedian Zakir Khan, Rajkummar Rao opened up about his first-ever earnings and shared, “I still remember I used to do martial arts, taekwondo. I was a gold medallist at the national level. But then dance also came into my life somewhere. We had a group and we used to dance on stage. Then, I started giving dance tuitions. My first earning was in class VIII, when I used to teach a little girl dance at her home. I used to get ₹300 for that.”

Further talking about it, Rajkummar Rao revealed he had bought groceries with the money and expressed the feeling that he felt after giving the groceries to his mom. Sharing it, he said, “When I earned my first 300, I bought groceries for home with that. I bought everything in small quantities, things like dal, rice, sugar. Then, I went home and gave it (to my parents). That feeling won’t come back no matter how much you do or earn in life. You can gift whatever you want to anyone but giving that stuff worth ₹300 to my mother was a great feeling.”

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao was last seen in HIT and is gearing up for his next project Stree 2 with Shraddha Kapoor. Well, did you know Rajkummar Rao was a dance teacher in his school life? Let us know in the comments!

