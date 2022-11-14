Bollywood is currently dwindling with its back-to-back creations turning out flops at the box office. This year has been unusual as films like Vikram Vedha, Laal Singh Chaddha, and Radhe Shyam among others failed to impress audiences. Akshay Kumar who’s faced some disappointments too, has some suggestions and that includes cutting down his salary! Scroll below for all the details.

In a rare situation, Akshay has himself suffered from a lot of box office duds. Ram Setu, Cuttputli, Bachchhan Paandey and Raksha Bandhan were all flops at the box office. Many have criticized him for completing films within 30 days and cited it as the ultimate reason behind his films not working.

Talking about it all at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Akshay Kumar said, “What is happening, as per me, is that things have changed. Audience wants something different. This is what we should think that we should sit down and try to give them that. It is our fault not the audience fault that they are not coming. We have to give them what they want. That is what we have to rethink. We have to dismantle what we have made and start all over again. Think what kind of cinema they would want to see. I want to start completely differently. And that is what I have started doing also. What has happened during the pandemic is that their choices have changed rapidly.”

Akshay Kumar continued, “There are so many other things that need to be done and not just by the actors but the producers and theatres as well. I’ll tell you I want to bring down my prices by 30-40%. Theatres need to understand that it’s recession time also. The audience has a limited amount of money to spend on entertainment. You cannot be spending so much on it. Everything has to change. And it’s not just the theatres. We have to work on the cost of me, the cost of making the film. Everything needs to be addressed.”

Do you agree with the thoughts of Akshay Kumar?

