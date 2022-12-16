Ever since the announcement of Henry Cavill’s return as Superman was made- the hype and the buzz were overwhelming among the fans. They loved his cameo in Black Adam and were waiting for the solo movie to release. But a few days back, the DC universe’s Co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran announced that there will be a Superman movie but won’t feature Henry Cavill in it. Well, even though fans were upset over the news, they were still optimistic to see their favourite actor donning the cape one last time in Ezra Miller’s starrer The Flash. However, now it seems might not even happen.

After the new update was announced by the DC Universe, fans were very upset about canceling Henry Cavill’s role as Superman. However, he had a few cameos attached with other movies like in Black Adam but do you know how much he charged for it? Scroll below to read more.

This week, the DC universe has bombarded the fandom with one after another update. While scrapping Wonder Woman 3 and removing Henry Cavill as Clark Kent aka Superman and Batman fame Ben Affleck wanting to direct a film, the Co-CEOs of DCEU surprised the fans. Was it a good one or a bad one – we are not sure!

When Henry Cavill made his return as Superman in Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, we were very sure that Superman’s next venture was coming along. Apparently, Henry also had shot a cameo scene in Ezra Miller’s The Flash which is now reportedly deleted from the movie. As per The Wrap’s Umberto Gonzalez’s twitter handle, Henry was paid $250,000 dollars per cameo in DCEU.

Check out the tweet here:

Cavill got paid $250k for the cameo in Black Adam and another $250k for the now deleted Clark Kent scene at the end of The Flash. https://t.co/kJA5AFsnGD — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) December 15, 2022

Well, fans are quite upset to know about this as well and wonder why DC would cut Henry Cavill’s Superman scene from the Flash movie and make them think whether he is making a soft update or a full reboot. And now, Gal Gadot starrer Wonder Woman’s third venture getting scrapped and Henry Cavill getting done with DC, what will be the future of the Justice League heroes?

Let us know in the comments below. For more Hollywood news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

