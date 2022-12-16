Emily Ratajkowski is hitting the headlines after going on a few dates with the DJ Orazio Rispo. And as per reports, Pete Davidson is not quite happy about the news. Just a few days back, there were reports suggesting that the alleged couple is getting pretty serious about each other. Now, can this news break their bond and make them apart? Scroll below to find out how Pete is feeling about all this!

On one hand, Emily got out of a marriage through divorce, on the other, Pete also was living his single life after parting ways with Kim Kardashian. However, reportedly, Pete and Emily found comfort in each other and started seeing each other for a couple of weeks, and within this period of time, they kind of were getting serious.

In a conversation with Hollywood Life over Emily Ratajkowski seeing other men apart from the actor, sources close to the SNL alum Pete Davidson shared, “Pete understands that Emily just got out of a marriage and he doesn’t want to smother her.” While another insider revealed, “Pete is slightly bummed when he sees her on a date with another guy because he does like her a lot. But he is not putting all of his eggs in one basket either. They both have very busy lives and Pete’s career is on the up and up. Pete has told Emily that he feels very strongly for her and she knows that he really is into her. He hasn’t been secretive about this to his close friends, or family.”

On the other hand, Emily Ratajkowski’s close source said, “Emily just got out of a long-term relationship in her marriage so the last thing she wants right now is any type of commitment. She’s not tying herself down to anybody and she has no intention on settling down. At the moment, she’s letting herself test the waters and simply enjoy her freedom. Emily hasn’t given Pete, or anybody, any type of indication as to whether she sees something long term at this point. It’s not that she’s playing games, she is truly just figuring out what she really wants. Emily isn’t putting any sort of a timeline on things and she’s loving the single life for now.”

Well, it seems like the model Emily Ratajkowski is on self-discovery and is still not ready to jump into a relationship. So where does it leave Pete Davidson? What are your thoughts on this? Let us know through comments!

