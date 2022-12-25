Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus starring Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma in a double role hasn’t clicked with the masses and it’s pretty much game over at the box office. The start itself was underwhelming and then there wasn’t any improvement in the situation on Saturday. Even on day 3, the advance booking is flat, and below is all you need to know!

For Shetty fans, it’s a huge shocker as the director is popularly known as the hit machine of the box office and has never gone wrong in striking the right chords with the masses. He has delivered 11 back-to-back successes and even revived the film industry to some extent with his Sooryavanshi. Sadly, this time, he has failed in his attempt.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cirkus was expected to flourish today given it’s a Sunday and people usually step out in big numbers to watch films on Christmas. Unfortunately, the film is enjoying no benefit at all as advance booking for day 3 is below average with just 2.75 crores‘ coming in through ticket sales. It’s totally disappointing and it seems that people are preferring Avatar 2 during this festive season.

It’s a poor show for Cirkus all across the country as no major city has gone beyond 12-15% of filling fast shows. This is Sunday’s scenario and one can only imagine how the film crashes from tomorrow onwards.

For the unversed, Cirkus marks Ranveer Singh’s third collaboration with Rohit Shetty after Simmba and Sooryavanshi (in an extended cameo).

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Cirkus Box Office Day 1: Ranveer Singh Starrer Opens Below Expectations, All Eyes On Weekend Growth

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News