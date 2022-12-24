Cirkus has opened to low collections at the box office. When the promo was out, expectations were huge for the film. Over a period of time though when the advance booking outcome was below par, it still seemed that the current booking will take care of the deficit. After all, Rohit Shetty films are for the masses and hence B and C centers in particular were selected to see good footfalls on an opening day.

However, what transpired on Friday was quite surprising as the film couldn’t see much of an evening and things didn’t witness a turnaround by evening and night shows either. This isn’t something that one could see coming as Cirkus is a big movie with a major star like Ranveer Singh. Moreover, the director-actor combo delivered huge with Simmba four years back when they released around the same time period.

The film Cirkus collected 7.50 crores* at the box office and that’s half of what one would have expected even with limited expectations. All hopes now rely upon how things would unfold today and tomorrow. The collections need to jump big from here on and if that happens then there is scope for a good run ahead since it’s festive season ahead. Cirkus is a family outing with clean entertainment so one just hopes that 2022 concludes well with reasonable success at least.

