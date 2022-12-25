The craze for James Cameron’s Avatar 2 isn’t slowing down anytime soon. The film is clearly dominating Cirkus at the Indian box office and is on a rage on the Christmas holiday. Yesterday, signs were clearly seen that blockbuster Sunday is on the cards and today’s trends are justifying it. Keep reading to know about day 10’s morning occupancy report!

Released on 16th December, the sequel to the 2009 blockbuster Avatar enjoyed a thunderous response during the opening weekend. It scored 40 crore+ on three consecutive days. On weekdays, a strong momentum was seen and now, again a solid trend is witnessed during the second weekend. The film is on its way to rewriting history for Hollywood films in India.

On day 10, Avatar 2 registered a morning occupancy of 55-58% on average, which is simply humongous. It will get better with afternoon and evening shows. However, in the night shows, the occupancy won’t be witnessing growth due to cold waves and considering tomorrow is a working day. Nonetheless, Sunday is heading for blockbuster numbers!

Speaking about the collection at the Indian box office, Avatar 2 earned 203 crores* in the first 8 days.

Meanwhile, Kate Winslet recently poked fun at Tom Cruise after breaking one of his impressive records. While filming Avatar: The Way of Water, Winslet famously held her breath underwater for seven minutes and 47 seconds. She spoke with USA Today about training for her latest movie, and the moment she officially broke Cruise’s previous record after he lasted for six minutes while shooting Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation in 2015.

Though Winslet revealed that Cruise hasn’t reached out to her since she broke his record, she shared a message for him with the outlet, “Poor Tom.”

