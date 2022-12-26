Keeping aside all the comparisons, James Cameron’s Avatar 2 is enjoying a glorious run at the box office. The update from China is coming in and it states that the milestone of $100 million has been crossed. It’s really a huge feat and the most exciting thing is to see if it challenges the lifetime of part 1. Keep reading to know more!

Cameron is known for making landmark films in world cinema. In the last three decades, the director has delivered only three films. Out of them, Titanic and Avatar have been historic successes and brought a shift in the world of filmmaking. Now, even Avatar: The Way Of Water is creating ripples with its technique and filmmaking process. Not just that but also the box office numbers are really strong.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Avatar 2 has been lucky enough to secure a release in China unlike biggies like Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Black Adam. Initially, it was projected to smash box office records but unfortunately, there’s a panic in the country over Covid rise. And as expected, it has severely impacted the James Cameron directorial.

Despite such a big hurdle, Avatar 2 has unleashed a smashing feat by crossing $100 million at the Chinese box office. So far, it has made $100.5 million in the country, as per the report in Deadline. It’s a big achievement! However, the main question stands, will it be able to cross Avatar’s lifetime? To be honest, it looks tough.

For those who don’t know, Avatar earned $261.82 million in China upon its release and amid the ongoing Covid situation, the distance is too much to be covered.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom Plot Reportedly Revealed, Jason Momoa & Amber Heard Starrer Is A War Between Two Worlds?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News